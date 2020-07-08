Mumbai: Former Team India captain and current BCCI president Sourav Ganguly affectionately called ‘Dada’ is one of cricket’s all time greats. Born in Calcutta, Dada is the youngest son of Chandidas and Nirupa Ganguly.

He had a luxurious childhood and was nicknamed the ‘Maharaja’. He was also called as ‘God of the Off Side’ for his elegant stroke play square of the wicket and through the covers.

In his career span, Ganguly’s name was also associated with many controversies which include, the infamous shirtless stunt at Lord’s, choosing Greg Chappell as coach of India, spat with Ravi Shastri, etc.

On the occasion of his birthday, let me bring to you Dada’s spicy love affair.

It was back in 2000 that Ganguly was reported to be dating gorgeous actress Nagma who made her debut with Salman in the film Baaghi. This news spread like wildfire because Ganguly was married at the time. Although, both of them never talked openly about their alleged relationship, Nagma broke her silence on the whole issue in 2018.

“Whatever one says, nobody has denied anything. As long as there is no denial of each other’s existence in each other’s life, any person can say anything they want,” said Nagma when quizzed about his relationship with Ganguly.

As per reports, fans blamed Nagma for Ganguly’s poor form during that period. As a result, the couple went their separate ways.

“When it becomes too much, it starts affecting the interest of one another. Then slowly, though you’re supposed to bring happiness to a person’s life, you bring misery. Then it’s in the best interests to move on,” said Nagma.

Despite falling apart both Ganguly and Nagma hold each other in high regard.

