Mumbai: Actor Suniel Shetty, popularly known as ‘Anna’ in Hindi film industry celebrates his birthday today. The popular action star of the 90s was born August 11, 1961 in Mysore, Karnataka.

Today Suniel Shetty is a big name in the film industry but did you know that he wanted to become a cricketer in his childhood. Apart from films, Suniel is also a big name in the hotel industry.

On his birthday let us know some special things related to him on his birthday:

Suniel ventured into films from the 1992 film Balwaan accompanied with actress Divya Bharti. According to reports, at that time no actress was ready to work with Suniel Shetty as he was a newcomer.

In 1994, Mohra proved to be a big hit in Suniel’s career. He was accompanied by Akshay Kumar and Raveena Tandon. After this, Suniel appeared in a double role in ‘Gopi Kishan’.

Suniel’s image is that of an action hero but he also managed to make the audience laugh. He has also made people laugh a lot with the films Hera Pheri, Yeh Tera Ghar Yeh Mera Ghar, Welcome and De Dana Dan.

Suniel received the Filmfare Award for Best Villain for the 2001 film Dhadkan. After a decade in film industry, Suniel’s career graph started declining.

For the past few years, Suniel is seen less in films and works only in selected films. He is currently focusing on his business. Suniel has invested in a health and fitness start up in Pune. He also owns a production house company, Popcorn Motion Picture. Apart from this, Suniel also has a restaurant / hotel business in Mumbai.

On personal front, Suniel married his girlfriend Mana after a long relationship of nine years and tied knot in 1991. Suniel did not start his career in films at that time. Mana runs an interior designing and architecture company. Suniel and Mana have two children Athiya Shetty and Ahaan Shetty. Athiya has done several films while Ahaan is going to debut in Hindi film industry soon.