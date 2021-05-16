Mumbai: Uri: The Surgical Strike actor Vicky Kaushal turns a year older today. Born May 16, 1988 in Mumbai to Sham Kaushal, a stuntman and subsequent action director, his journey from a nobody to a superstar is an inspiration for aspiring actors.

Vicky never took advantage of his father’s position but worked hard. Now he is a well known face in the industry.

After the tremendous success of his film Uri: The Surgical Strike, Vicky landed in the line of mainstream actors. Vicky who made his debut as an actor from Masaan revealed in an interview that before this film, he gave auditions at many places where he faced rejections.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vicky Kaushal (@vickykaushal09)

Film Masaan won several awards at the international level. His subsequent films Raazi (195 crores) and Sanju (585 crores) created havoc with blunt earnings. Inspite of this he could not make a place in the line of mainstream actors from these films, but he managed to achieve the position with Uri.

On professional front, Kaushal will next portray the freedom fighter Udham Singh, The Great Indian Family, Mr. Lele, Field marshal Sam Manekshaw, Takht and Ashwatthama.