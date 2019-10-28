Mumbai: Indian actress and singer Aditi Rao Hydari who has worked in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu film industry belongs to two royal lineages.

Born October 28, 1986, Aditi is celebrating her 33rd birthday today. Aditi made her debut in the year 2006 with the Malayalam film Prajapati. In 2009, she made her Hindi film debut with Delhi 6 (2009). Last year, Aditi surprised everyone by making a surprise disclosure on the casting couch issues in the film industry.

According to Aditi, she faced casting couch during her struggling days. In an interview, Aditi had said, “When I came to Mumbai, I got work within four months. But after that I also faced casting couch.”

Aditi said that initially she used to lose work because she didn’t give in to the demands. Aditi revealed that she even cried about it but never regretted taking a stand.

The year 2013 was very difficult for Aditi. “This year I lost my father. Then in 2014 things started coming back on track. Apart from casting couch, I was also upset with how people treat girls,” she said.

In 2005 and 2009, it was reported that she was married to Satyadeep Mishra, a former Indian Revenue Service Officer and Hindi film industry and television actor. The actress had declined to comment on her marital status in a 2012 interview but in a 2013 interview she mentioned that they were separated. Hydari had met Mishra at the age of 17 with whom she had her first serious relationship. She married him at the age of 21 but kept the marriage a secret when she debuted in Hindi cinema. Although separated, the two are close friends and have kept in touch over the years.