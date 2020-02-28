Mumbai: Bodyguard actress Hazel Keech celebrates her birthday 28 February 28. Hazel got married with former Indian cricketer Yuvraj Singh in 2016. Incidentally prior to the marriage, Yuvi, as he is popularly known had been linked to a number of ‘the rich and the famous’. Here are some of the actresses with whom Yuvraj allegedly had an affair.

Kim Sharma

She was the first actress to enter Yuvraj’s. The actress made her debut in the magnum opus Mohabbatein, but later her career fizzled out. The two were in a relationship for close to four years, but then broke up for a variety of reasons. Among them were Kim’s temper tantrums and also because the cricketer’s mother was against the relationship.

Deepika Padukone

This versatile actress has also been linked to Yuvraj. The two reportedly became friends and much more after Yuvraj’s stupendous show in the 2007 T20 World Cup. Sources say that Deepika threw a special birthday party for the all-rounder. Rumour states that it was Deepika who called off the relationship which led to Yuvraj suffering from mental depression for a lengthy period.

Preity Zinta

During his tenure with Kings XI Punjab, news of Yuvraj dating Preity Zinta also surfaced. Rumours spread after the two embraced each other tightly during an IPL game which KXIP won narrowly. Even though Preity vehemently rubbished the news, it still remained in the air for a lengthy period. Yuvraj also denied the news, by that time he was already dating Hazel.

In 2014 Yuvraj used to be seen going to parties with Neha Dhupia. Both seemed to be very close when they made public appearances. However, Neha always said that they were close friends. In fact, Neha later went on to marry one of Yuvraj’s closest friends Angad Bedi. The cricketer was present on all days of the marriage celebrations.

However, all are in the past now. Today Yuvi-Hazel lead a very happy married life.