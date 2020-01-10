The bold, sassy and talented Hindi film actress, Kalki Koechlin is celebrating her 36th birthday Friday. And like every year, her fans are much excited.

Kalki has stood out like an example despite the other leading actresses of the industry. Be it her impeccable acting skills, her choice of films or the way she carries herself, Kalki has many reasons to get praised around the world. She is multilingual and a social activist.

Here, on her birthday, we have decided to make the day a extra special for her fans by giving out some amazing facts related to her:

— Kalki is pregnant without being married. Yes! You heard right. Kalki had announced the news of her pregnancy in September 2019 with her boyfriend Guy Hershberg. Kalki was previously married to filmmaker Anurag Kashyap. They have worked on several films together, including Dev D. They married in 2011 after two years of dating, and got divorced in 2015.

— Kalki Koechlin hardly finds people who pronounce her name right. On the season finale of Vh1 Inside Access, when the host pronounced Kalki’s surname right, the actress was very happy. And she even gave cheat codes to pronounce her name right. “Cake laa mere liye. Aaj ki nahi Kal-li Cake-laa (Koechlin) mere liye,” she said, adding that her surname is pronounced as ‘Cake-Laa.’

— Maurice Koechlin, who was Kalki’s great-grandfather, was the chief engineer for the construction of the Eiffel Tower and the Statue of Liberty. Kalki and film-maker Anurag Kashyap got married in Ooty. The two fell in love during the shooting of Dev D. But in 2015, the couple filed for divorce in a Mumbai court.

— Kalki went to London after school where she studied drama and theatre at Goldsmiths University of London. Later, she worked at a theatre company in London, Theatre of Relativity. She even worked as a waitress on the weekends.

— In 2013, Kalki played the role of a tomboy in Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani. The actress won her third Filmfare Best Supporting Actress nomination. She was even awarded the Special Jury Award by the then India President Pranab Mukherjee at the 63rd National Film for her movie Margarita with a Straw.

— Kalki has been part of many advertisement campaigns like Titan, IICE Packaged Drinking Water, Olay and Coca Cola that have won several awards. She was also the brand ambassador of ‘Cinema For Care’, where she created awareness about disability issues at the All Lights India International Film Festival.

PNN