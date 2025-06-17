Mumbai: Indian-Australian actress Lisa Haydon, who is a mother of three children, turned 39 Tuesday. Born in Chennai, she has appeared in films like Shaukeens, Housefull 3, Ae Dil Hai Mushkil and Queen. The actress has lived in America and Australia before returning to India in 2007. Her father is Malayali, while her mother is Australian.

On her birthday, let us revisit a controversy in which the actress was compared to a cow over breastfeeding.

She created a stir not only with her movies but also with her bold photos. However, when the actress’s breastfeeding photos went viral, many were shocked, and she received a lot of criticism.

In 2017, Lisa Haydon shared some pictures of herself breastfeeding her son Jack, but she was heavily trolled for it. Lisa herself spoke about this in one of her interviews.

Haydon told IANS, “I feel very uncomfortable with such comments. People often ask me if I still breastfeed my children. It has only been four months. Some people said that I am not a cow and that my child should not drink my milk.”

Haydon married Dino Lalvani in October 2016. The couple has three children: sons born in 2017 and 2020, and a daughter born in 2021.