Mumbai: Gorgeous beauty Radhika Apte has managed to carve a niche for herself in the film industry, thanks to her acting skills. Born September 7, 1985, Radhika is a graduate in economics and mathematics.

She always wanted to become an actress since childhood. Apart from Hindi films, Radhika is also very busy on the OTT platform.

On the occasion of her birthday, let us tell you some interesting things related to her:

Radhika is trained in Indian classical dance. She learned Kathak from Rohini Bhate for eight years. She did her studies from Fergusson College, Pune and joined the theater while living in Pune. She then decided to move to Mumbai to join films. Initially Radhika lived as a paying guest in Mumbai.

Radhika made her debut in the year 2005 with the film Vaah! Life Ho Toh Aisi!. Her first film as the lead actress was Shor in the City. After this, she did films Rakta Charitra, Rakht Charitra 2 and I Am. Radhika learned to dance at London’s Trinity Laban Conservatoire of Music and Dance for a year. Radhika believes that living in London changed her life completely and her way of thinking also changed. Radhika met Musician Benedict Taylor in London. In 2012, they married secretly. However in 2013, they revealed their marriage.

In 2015, Radhika’s six films were released that made her noticeable. Her first release in 2015 was Shriram Raghavan’s Badlapur. Despite a small role, she managed to make an impact. Radhika has done films in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Bengali, Marathi and English languages ​​in addition to Hindi.

Radhika is one of today’s actresses who talks openly on many issues. She has also spoke on the casting couch issue. She had earlier revealed that she was demanded s*xual favour for a role in a film. In an interview, she told that when she reached the set of a film, a famous South actor started tickling her leg following which she slapped him.