Mumbai: Hindi cinema actress Rani Mukerji turns 42 today. Post-marriage, Rani has done only a select number of films. She was last seen in the movie Mardaani 2 (2019).

One of the most popular and highest-paid Hindi film actresses in the 2000s, Rani has received several awards, including seven Filmfare Awards, which makes her one of the most-awarded performers in the female acting categories.

Her first film was as a teenager in a supporting role in her father’s Bengali-language film Biyer Phool (1996). On her birthday, let t us know some interesting facts related to her.

Rani secretly married filmmaker Aditya Chopra 21 April 2014 in Italy. 9 December 2015, she gave birth to their daughter Adira. Rani keeps her daughter away from the media.

Rani and Aditya’s love story is an interesting one.

This is Aditya’s second marriage.

In 2014, the entire Hindi film industry was surprised by their wedding. Rumours persisted regarding their alleged affair for a long time but they never talked about it.

Neither did they ever come in front of the media. Even after marriage, the two did not appear together for a long time. It was also reported at the time of the affair that Aditya was in a live-in relationship with Rani for two years at her Juhu bungalow. After marriage, Rani in an interview said: “When Aditya first took me on a date, he came home and asked my parents ‘if I could take your daughter on a date’. I started dating Aditya when he got divorced. He is like Lord Shiva to me, always calm and would never hurt anyone. He stays happy and by looking at him I become happy.”

Rani made her Hindi cinema debut with the film Raja Ki Aayegi Baraat (1996). Although the film was a commercial failure, her performance was praised, and she won a special recognition trophy at the annual Screen Awards ceremony.