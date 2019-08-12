Mumbai: Actress Sara Ali Khan celebrates her birthday 12 August. Whenever we talk about Sara’s films, then we also talk about the time when she weighed 96 kg.

It is said that Sara had dreamed of acting since childhood but due to her weight, she never thought that she would be able to act. People used to tease her because of her obesity.

But Sara defied the odds by playingcrucial roles in top films like ‘Kedarnath’ and ‘Simmba’.

In an interview Sara said, “At the age of four-five I had decided to go into acting.”

According to a report, Sara said, “By the end of the second year of college, I was determined to become an actor. Weight was a big problem at that time then I decided to lose weight.”

By the third year she started losing weight and had to undergo daily workouts under a strict schedule to get fit.

Sara says, “I signed ‘Kedarnath’, but later I realised that it is not so easy. There is a scene in the trailer where I am taking a dip in the Ganga, it was very cold at that time. The water was too cold, it seemed as if I would die.”

“After pack up, I realised the pain but it was never felt in front of the camera,” she added.

Khan has next committed to star alongside Kartik Aaryan in Imtiaz Ali’s as-yet untitled romantic drama, and alongside Varun Dhawan in the comedy film ‘Coolie No. 1’, an adaptation of David Dhawan’s 1995 film of the same name.

PNN/Agencies