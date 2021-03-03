Mumbai: The Ek Villain and Half Girlfriend actress Shraddha Kapoor turned 34 today. Apart from being an amazing actress, she is also a singer. Shraddha, daughter of actor Shakti Kapoor and Shivangi Kolhapure, started her career in 2010 with Teen Patti.

On the occasion of her birthday let us bring to you some special things related to her.

Shraddha did her schooling at Jamnabai Narsee School and at the age of 15, she shifted to the American School of Bombay, where she was schoolmates with Athiya Shetty and Tiger Shroff.

Shraddha went to Boston to pursue further studies, but quit her studies after film producer Ambika Hinduja selected her on seeing her social media profile for a role in Teen Patti. This is how Shraddha got into the film industry.

Shakti Kapoor revealed that Shraddha was barely 16 years old when she was offered her first film by Salman Khan, after he saw one of her school play performances, but she rejected the proposal as she was aspiring to become a psychologist.

After her debut, she signed a three-film deal with Yash Raj Films and featured in their 2011 teen comedy Luv Ka The End, with Taaha Shah. Shraddha portrayed the lead role of a teenage student who plots against her boyfriend after he cheats on her. The film underperformed at the box office and received mixed reviews from critics. However, Kapoor’s performance received a positive critical reception.

Later, Shraddha played the lead actress in the 2013 Aashiqui 2 that went to become a blockbuster. Shraddha has since acted in hit films like, Ek Villain, Haider, ABCD 2, Baaghi, Half Girlfriend and Stree.

Shraddha had also sung the superhit song Teri Galiyan in the film Ek Villain. In fact, Shraddha’s mother is also a good singer. Few people know that she also has a special connection with legendary singer India’s nightingale Lata Mangeshkar.

Actually, Shraddha Kapoor’s grandfather (Shakti Kapoor’s father) was a cousin of Lata Mangeshkar. According to this relationship, Lata Mangeshkar is Shraddha’s grandmother. She has also taken singing tips to Grandma Lata Mangeshkar.