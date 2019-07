Birthday pictures from Priyanka Chopra’s birthday celebrations are going viral. Priyanka can be seen partying with hubby Nick Jonas, sister Parineeti Chopra and friends in Miami.

Actress Priyanka is surely enjoying her marital bliss. Earlier, her pictures had also sparked pregnancy rumours as fans questioned if she’s pregnant. Priyanka and Nick have been grabbing all attention with their candid pictures from their lunch and dinner dates.

Priyanka and Nick got tied the knot in December 2018 at Jodhpur’s Umaid Bhawan in accordance with both Hindu and Christian rituals. On the work front, Priyanka Chopra will soon be seen in ‘The Sky is Pink’.