Assembly elections are scheduled for next month in Bihar, and the nomination process is underway. Candidates from all parties are busy gathering supporters to showcase their strength. Meanwhile, a video from an AIMIM candidate’s nomination ceremony is going viral on social media.

Biryani had been arranged for the crowd present there. But as soon as the biryani arrived, people pounced on it as if they hadn’t had food in days. A stampede-like situation ensued, with people scrambling to grab the cans. A video of this entire incident is now being shared widely on the internet and is rapidly going viral on social media.

Assembly elections are scheduled to be held in Bihar November 6 and 11. Meanwhile, several shocking videos are surfacing on social media. The latest incident is from the Bahadurganj assembly seat in Kishanganj district, where a scuffle broke out over biryani at the nomination ceremony of AIMIM candidate Tausif Alam.

People present at the event scrambled over each other to get their hands on the biryani. Some ran after the cans, while others fell in the scuffle. The situation quickly devolved into chaos. Those present recorded the entire incident on their mobile phones, which is now rapidly going viral on social media.

This viral video was shared on the social media platform X by an account named @MrTiwaria. The video has been viewed nearly 7,000 times so far. It’s also garnering numerous comments. Many people seem to be enjoying the situation. One user commented, “He’s being stepped on and even picked up for food.” Another user wrote, “This is what they’ve been taught, that’s why all this is happening.” Another user wrote, “What have they done to Bihar?”