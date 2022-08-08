Lauderhill: Indian spinners took all ten wickets as they thrashed West Indies in the fifth and final T20I of the series here to complete a 4-1 series victory.

Ravi Bishnoi took four wickets while Axar Patel and Kuldeep Yadav shared three apiece to bowl West Indies out for 100 and give India a thumping 88-run win.

It was the first instance of spinners taking all 10 wickets in a men’s T20I innings. There have been seven other instances of spinners taking as many as nine wickets in a men’s T20I innings with the latest occurrence coming in Austria’s T20I against Hungary in June, 2022. It also occurred in the T20 World Cup last year when Afghanistan spinners took nine wickets against Scotland.

This has, however, happened before in women’s T20Is with Thailand spinners taking all 10 wickets against Malaysia in Bangkok in 2019. Malaysia were bowled out for just 27 in that game which Thailand won by 87 runs.

Here, India struck early in the second innings while defending 188. Axar Patel had Jason Holder, promoted to open the batting, dismissed for a duck. He followed it up with two more wickets in the fifth over to complete the powerplay with figures of 3-1-15-3.

Kuldeep Yadav sent back Nicholas Pooran and Ravi Bishnoi struck twice in an over to remove Rovman Powell and Keemo Paul. He added two more later in the game to finish with career-best figures of 4/16.

With the win, India completed a 4-1 series rout, winning both matches in the USA leg of the T20I series.

Brief scores: India 188 for 7 (Iyer 64, Hooda 38, Smith 3-33) beat West Indies 100 (Hetmyer 56, Bishnoi 4-16, Kuldeep 3-12, Axar 3-15) by 88 runs