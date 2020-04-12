Sundargarh: The district administration Sunday sealed Bisra town in the district and marked it as a ‘containment zone’ to arrest the spread of COVID-19 as two persons in the locality were tested positive for COVID-19.

“Two positive cases of COVID-19 were detected in Bisra locality recently. To contain any possible risk of spread of COVID-19, it is necessary to make the affected area as a containment zone and to restrict public from entering into and going out of the area,” a senior government official said.

Entry points to the town at Dareikela, Puruna Bisra, Budheljar and Santoshpur have been sealed to restrict the movement of persons in and out of the locality. This apart, fire personnel have been engaged to disinfect the locality.

Meanwhile, a meeting is underway between collector Nikhil Pavan Kalyan and SP Saumya Mishra regarding imposition of shutdown in the town.

It is worth mentioning that, four more persons tested positive for the deadly coronavirus till reports came in Saturday night. These four cases took the state’s tally to 54.

