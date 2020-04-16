Sundargarh: The shutdown in Sundargarh district’s Bisra town has been extended by another 48 hours, the district administration said Thursday.

A source said collector Nikhil Pawan Kalyan took this step after considering all aspects.

Bisra area was first declared a containment zone April 12 and a shutdown was enforced after two residents were tested positive for deadly COVID-19. The shutdown was extended April 14 Tuesday and April 16 Thursday.

A containment zone in the area has been announced and all entry points to the town at Dareikela, Puruna Bisra, Budheljar and Santoshpur have been sealed to restrict the movement of persons in and out of the locality.

Meanwhile, the town has also been sanitised.