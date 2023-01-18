Berhampur: Factional feud has gripped the ruling Biju Janata Dal (BJD) with party workers here voicing their opposition in open against three women legislators of the party.

The bitter infighting has sparked concern among the party leaders as they apprehend that it may harm their prospective in the upcoming general elections. Senior party workers alleged that the district authorities of the party are not making any effort to resolve the dispute despite bitter squabbles prevailing in the party.

MLA of Aska Assembly segment and her son, a youth BJD leader, were the first to draw the ire of the party workers. The party worker also formed an outfit to oppose these two leaders. This is in sharp contrast to the unfledged loyalty that the party workers used to display to its leaders for the last 25 years.

However, in an aberration, party workers are coming out in open and voicing their opposition against their leaders. On the other hand, the ruling party has failed to hold its organisation meet for the last 15 months. The extended executive body meeting was held for the last time at Bhanjanagar September 15, 2021.

They floated a resolution requesting Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik to contest from the Aska Assembly segment as he had started his political career by getting elected from Aska Lok Sabha segment in 1997. They have sent a resolution passed in their meeting to the party supremo seeking his approval to their proposal.

The opposition leaders are waiting with baited breath as to what decision the party supremo is going to take regarding their proposal. In the second phase, the MLA of Kabisuryanagar Assembly segment drew the ire of the party workers.

There the dissident party leaders and workers led by the former chairman of Kodala NAC raised the banner of revolt against the local MLA. He convened a meeting at his residence and a large gathering at Beguniapada and made several complaints against the local MLA. Local voters suspect that the simmering tension might turn into an explosive situation if the party leaders do not act fast.

The senior leaders in the party are yet to take any steps to stem the resentment brewing among the workers. In the third case, a former MLA and party workers conducted large gatherings to voice their opposition against the local MLA of Khallikote Assembly segment.

Till now, three women MLAs are at the receiving end of the party workers’ anger. The Gopalpur MLA, after being sacked from the ruling party, is now an independent MLA. His supporters have formed Pradip Sena and going all out against the party leaders in the Assembly segment.

Political analysts said that this is indicative of the bitter internecine war plaguing the party. The political secretary of the Chief Minister has been assigned the task to look after the political developments and other issues in the Assembly segment.

Similarly, a senior retired officer is managing the politics and other affairs in Hinjili Assembly segment. A senior party leader alleged that lack of any organisational activities has led to an increase in indiscipline and dissidence among the party leaders and workers. The district BJD president said that very soon an organisational meet will be organised at Chhatrapur or any other place in the district.

-PNN