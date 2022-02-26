Marriage seems like a fairytale for the most of us, thanks to all the movies that we grow up watching. The movies have given our world a glimpse into what real love should look like.

While women are looking for their Prince Charming, men look for their Princess in a white gown, because our world tends to glorify marriage.

But, in real, marriage is not anything like a Bollywood movie. It comes with a lot of challenges. These challenges can put a strain on a couple, but you should work through them and strengthen the bond.

In the beginning of marriage, everything seems fine for a few years, but with the passage of time, problems start popping up. Prior knowledge about the same, will help you to dealt with them.

Let us know what kind of problems couples have to face after marriage.

Fights are common – Love and conflict co-exists. You will get to see the same after marriage. When you get married, there can be quarrels between husband and wife after that, these quarrels become so much that husband and wife do not even talk to each other for several days. Post-marriage disputes should not be taken seriously.

Friendship depletes – Many people feel that even after marriage, their friend circle will remain the same when it does not happen. After getting married, you do not meet your friends as you used to before marriage. It becomes important to give time to the partner. In such a situation, after getting married, your friendship remains restricted.

Low physical intimacy – After a few years of marriage, couples start getting so busy in their life that physical intimacy seems like a chore to them. People become less romantic than before and are unable to pay much attention to the partner. In such a situation, you should work on keeping your married life interesting.

Money Problems: The stress of fighting over money constitutes one of the most often cited marriage problems that couples face.