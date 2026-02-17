A viral clip showing a woman gently pouring milk over her husband while he is buried up to his neck in sand has gone viral on social media, drawing a wave of reactions ranging from curiosity to concern.

In the clip, the man remains still with flower petals placed on his head and around his face, while the woman, likely his wife, pours milk from a small metal pot in a deliberate manner. Another container is seen placed beside him on the ground. The clip was probably recorded at a time when the whole country was observing auspicious Mahashivratri.

Here’s the viral clip:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ghantaa (@ghantaa)

The video has been widely shared with dramatic captions, though the exact location and date of the recording have not been verified.

Many users online described the act as unusual and questioned the safety of burying someone in sand for an extended period.

As the clip continues to circulate, it has once again highlighted how quickly bizarre incidents in India can go viral, once they hit the internet.