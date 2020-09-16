There are many strange restaurants around the world, which you must have heard of. While some restaurants have been built in shape of jail to provide the experience of staying in a jail to customers, some restaurants have been made on trees and even under water.

But, today we are going to tell you about another strange restaurant, where food is ordered by gestures without uttering a word.

This peculiar restaurant is located in the southern Chinese city of Guangzhou which is named Silent Cafe. Starbucks, the world’s famous food chain company, operates this restaurant. The special thing about this restaurant is that the customers coming here have to place their order without speaking. The shop has a specially-designed ordering system that allows people to place orders without saying a word.

There is also such a facility that if customers are unable to explain such a thing to the employees, then they can write it on a notepad. Digital communication between the customer and employees has also been arranged in this restaurant.

Not only this, signs and indicators of sign language have been made on the walls of the restaurant so that their meaning can be easily understood. Actually, the goal of opening this restaurant is to motivate the customers to understand the language of people with hearing-impaired. It another motive is an initiative to support the employment for people with disabilities.

Notably, Starbucks is the single largest coffee chain in China.

However, Chinese coffee brand Luckin Coffee, established in 2017, has quickly become the second largest coffee chain in China after Starbucks.

Earlier, Burger King had opened the world’s first “100 % silent Drive Thru” called Silent Pick Drive to Helsinki, Finland. Customers usually order, pay and pick up the order from the restaurant without any kind of verbal communication or waiting.

It’s a bit of exaggeration, of course, but there’s an honest truth behind it. Many people are private and shy who don’t particularly enjoy of having any conversation with someone we are unfamiliar with. Even while picking up their food. For many people that’s like a silent dream come loudly true.