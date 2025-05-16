You’ve heard of thieves stealing someone’s expensive items, but this? This is next-level weird. In a viral video that’s baffling the internet, a thief didn’t go for a handbag or a phone — he snatched just one shoe. Yes, you read that right. One shoe!

The CCTV footage, which has now clocked lakhs of views online, captures the surreal scene outside a house. A woman is seen standing casually near the front door, unaware that her day is about to take a strange turn. The gate creaks open, and a hooded figure walks in — quiet and definitely up to something.

Without hesitation, the hoodie-clad stranger makes a beeline for the unsuspecting woman, bends down, grabs one of her stylish shoes, and bolts. The woman, clearly shocked, doesn’t even get a moment to process what just happened. The title of the viral video sums it up best: “Thief steals one designer shoe off a woman’s foot in New York.”

Watch the viral video:

Thief steals one designer shoe off a woman’s foot in New York pic.twitter.com/7PHDC5ImeO — I Post Forbidden Videos (@WorldDarkWeb2) May 14, 2025

Social media couldn’t decide whether to be outraged or amused. One user simply commented, “Why?” — a sentiment shared by just about everyone. Another joked, “Lol maybe he lost one from a pair of his own?” The mix of confusion and comedy has made the clip one of the most talked-about videos of the week.

While petty thefts aren’t uncommon, the randomness of this act — not even a full pair! — has left people wondering whether this was a desperate move, a fashion crime, or just a very committed prank. Either way, the viral video has sparked a flurry of comments, memes, and a whole lot of shoe-related jokes.

PNN