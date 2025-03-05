A girl’s ring ceremony in Aligarh, Uttar Pradesh, became talk of the town after a dramatic ruckus went viral on social media.

A woman dressed in a pant-shirt stormed into the ceremony, visibly upset at seeing her beloved getting engaged. The situation quickly escalated beyond the two families, involving the police and media. The woman alleged that the bride-to-be had been in a live-in relationship with her for four years but was now marrying someone else, which she refused to allow. She further claimed that the bride had already caused three of her relationships to break apart, but now she was set to get married.

Aligarh Breaking

▶️ अलीगढ़ के निजी होटल में रिंग सेरेमनी के दौरान हाई वोल्टेज ड्रामा ▶️ स्टेज पर ही दो युवतियों के बीच जमकर मारपीट, CCTV वीडियो वायरल ▶️ रिंग सेरेमनी रुकवाने पहुंची युवती के साथ हुई मारपीट, रिश्ता टूटा ▶️ लिव-इन रिलेशनशिप में रह रही युवती ने होटल में किया… pic.twitter.com/V5JcKOvdqq — हिन्दी ख़बर | Hindi Khabar 🇮🇳 (@HindiKhabar) March 4, 2025

Notably, the bride, a postgraduate student from Bulandshahr, was getting engaged to a young man from the Quarsi area of Aligarh. In the middle of the ring ceremony, a woman named Beena interrupted and made shocking claims that stunned everyone.

Beena said she and the bride had been in love and living together for four years. The bride appeared visibly uncomfortable upon hearing this and began denying the allegations. However, Beena backed her claims with photos, videos, and other proof.

Reports suggest that Beena and the bride first met at a coaching center, eventually growing close and falling in love. The dramatic revelation led the groom to call off the engagement, stating, “Who will marry a lesbian girl?”

Now, the question remains—will the two women be able to continue their love story, or will this be the end of their relationship? Only time will tell. However, in a conservative town like Aligarh, the incident has sparked heated debates, with many blaming the film industry and the Internet for influencing such relationships.