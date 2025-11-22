Bhubaneswar: A war of words broke out between Odisha’s ruling BJP and Opposition Biju Janata Dal (BJD) Saturday over the inventory of jewellery and valuables stored in the refurbished ‘Ratna Bhandar’ (treasury) of Shree Jagannath temple in Puri.

Shree Jagannath Temple Administration (SJTA) chief administrator Arabinda Padheee Friday announced that the temple authorities have decided to conduct the inventory of the Ratna Bhandar in phases, and the process will be completed by the next ‘Akshya Tritiyta’ (April 19, 2026).

The BJD alleged that the state’s BJP government was resorting to the tactics of delay and evasion in undertaking the inventory of jewellery and valuables stored in the Ratna Bhandar.

The ruling BJP immediately rejected the allegation and claimed that the BJD has no moral right to speak on Lord Jagannath’s Ratna Bhandar.

The BJD during its 24-year rule could not open the Ratna Bhandar, even as many people, including Gajapati Maharaja Dibyasingha Deb, demanded immediate repair of the structure. The BJP, after coming to power, opened the Ratna Bhandar and repaired it within 13 months, said Odisha BJP spokesperson Anil Biswal.

… the people have witnessed how the previous BJD government committed mistakes in the management of the Nabakalebara (new idol installation) festival in 2025. They have no right to speak on the Shree Jagannath temple matter, he said.

Official sources said that the Ratna Bhandar, which is located inside the temple, was opened July 14, 2024, after a gap of 46 years, and the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) took around one year to repair and renovate the structure. July 7, the temple authorities announced that the ASI, the custodian of the temple, had completed the repair of the Ratna Bhandar.

The BJD, in a statement, said, The BJP government is engaging in politics over the Ratna Bhandar inventory. The SJTA chief administrator’s statement Friday that the inventory process would be carried out in phases proves the BJP government’s lack of sincerity in taking up the exercise and is merely politicising the matter.

BJD spokesperson Lenin Mohanty said, The BJP had carried out extensive misinformation about the Ratna Bhandar and had promised to conduct the inventory once in power. However, after coming to power, the BJP government has been resorting to the tactics of delay and evasion. The chief administrator’s latest statement gives no clarity on when the counting process will actually begin.

Mohanty recalled that during the elections, the BJP had raised many questions regarding the arrangements for ‘darshan’ and the ‘Parikrama’ (corridor) project, but now the darshan system in the 12th-century shrine has become completely chaotic.

The previously installed air-conditioned tunnel for devotees has been removed, causing serious inconvenience to pilgrims. Frequent congestion and disorderly situations are being witnessed inside the temple, and the Law Minister’s assurance of smooth darshan has become an empty promise, he said.

The opposition party said that, as per Section 6 of the Shree Jagannath Temple Act, 1955, the Temple Managing Committee must have 18 members. However, the government has appointed only 10 members, which clearly shows that it does not take temple administration seriously and is merely managing affairs in a superficial, careless manner, the BJD alleged.