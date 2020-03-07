Bhubaneswar: Biju Janata Dal Saturday announced the names of its candidates for four vacant Rajya Sabha seats for which elections are scheduled to be held March 26.

Chief Minister and BJD president Naveen Patnaik announced Subash Singh, Munna Khan, Mamata Mahanta and Sujeet Kumar as the party’s candidates for the four vacant seats.

Notably, four Rajya Sabha seats from Odisha will fall vacant after the tenure of Ranjib Biswal (Congress), Anubhav Mohanty, Narendra Swain and Sarojini Hembram comes to an end April 2.

Meanwhile, Anubhav Mohanty was elected to Lok Sabha from Kendrapara constituency in 2019 general elections.

In another development, Subash Singh, who served as chairman of Odisha Building and Other Construction Workers’ Welfare Board, has vacated his position after getting the Rajya Sabha nomination. Former Berhampur MLA Ramesh Chandra Chau Patnaik will replace him.

Khan, a former Janata Dal leader, was advisor to the Minorities Affairs department while Kumar was advisor to the Special Development Council. Mahanta is a BJD Mahila Wing member from Mayurbhanj district.

