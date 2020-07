Bhubaneswar: After appointing some party leaders as senior vice-presidents and vice-presidents, the ruling BJD Wednesday appointed 15 leaders as senior general secretaries of the party.

The leaders are Nrusingha Charan Sahu, Ashok Panda, Kalikesh Narayan Singh Deo, Pritiranjan Ghadai, Arun Sahoo, Rohit Pujari, Atanu Sabyasachi Nayak, Rabi Narayan Nanda, Rajendra Prasad Dholkia, Pratap Jena, Naba Kishore Das, Ramesh Chandra Majhi, Sarojini Hembram, Sashi Bhusan Behera and Sumitra Jena.

General Secretary (media affairs) Manas Ranjan Mangaraj said the leaders have been given responsibility of various activities of the party.