Bhubaneswar: Biju Janata Dal (BJD) president Naveen Patnaik Thursday appointed 36 state-level general secretaries for smooth functioning of the party organisation.

Out of the 36 general secretaries, as many as 10 positions have gone to women who have been awarded various responsibilities in the party.

According to a press notification issued by BJD, the newly appointed general secretaries are:

1.Sushanta Singh – In charge of Sashakta Odisha

2. Chandra Sarathi Behera – In charge of S.C. Empowerment

3. Manohar Randhari – In charge of Sashakta Odisha

4. Purna Chandra Swain – In charge of Social Welfare

5. Snehangini Chhuria – In charge of SC Empowerment

6. Jagannath Saraka – In charge of Tribal Empowerment and Minority Affairs

7. Haji Md. Ayub Khan – In charge of Minority Affairs

8. Debesh Acharya – In charge of Odisha: Mo Paribar

9. Umakanta Samantaray – In charge of Social Welfare

10. Byomkesh Ray – In charge of Student Affairs

11. Ananta Narayan Jena – In charge of Sashakta Odisha

12. Rajashree Mallick – In charge of Women Empowerment

13. Priyadarshi Mishra – In charge of Art, Culture and Human Resource Development

14. Dhruba Charan Sahoo – In charge of Environment

15. Pranab Kumar Balabantaray – In charge of Youth Affairs

16. Dr Raseswari Panigrahi – In charge of Regional Development

17. Rajib Lochan Patra – In charge of Social Welfare

18. Sudhir Kumar Samal – In charge of Odisha: Mo Paribar

19. Dr Sasmit Patra – In charge of Odisha: Mo Paribar

20. Bikram Panda – In charge of Odisha: Mo Paribar

21. Jogesh Singh – In charge of Tribal Empowerment and Minority Affairs

22. Basanti Hembram – In charge of Tribal Empowerment and Minority Affairs

23. Bijaya Kumar Nayak – In charge of Regional Development

24. Lopamudra Buxipatra – In charge of Women Empowerment

25. Geeta Bastia – In charge of Women Empowerment

26. Shreemayee Sweta Snigdha Mishra – In charge of Women Empowerment

27. Prafulla Singh – In charge of Social Welfare

28. Debasis Marndi – In charge of Tribal Empowerment and Minority Affairs

29. Manash Mangaraj – In charge of Media Affairs

30. Janmejaya Lenka – In charge of Art Culture and Human Resource Development

31. Biswajit Mohanty – In charge of Sashakta Odisha

32. Satyabrata Patra – In charge of Art, Culture and Human Resource Development

33. Sarada Prasanna Jena – In charge of Art, Culture and Human Resource Development

34. Gitanjali Sethi – In charge of S.C. Empowerment

35. Pramod Kishore Jena – In charge of Environment

36. Shyama Prasad Behera – In charge of Regional Development

It may be mentioned here that Biju Janata Dal had appointed eight senior vice presidents, nine vice presidents and a general secretary (headquarters) July 1.

According to a press notification issued by BJD’s general secretary (media affairs) Manas Ranjan Mangaraj, the senior vice-presidents are: Anang Uday Singh Deo, Prasanna Acharya, Prasanna Kumar Patasani, Prafulla Samal, Bijayshree Routray, Lal Bihari Himirika, Ananta Das and Bimbadhar Kuanr.

The party also appointed nine vice presidents and gave them charges of various programmes and specific tasks in the party fold.

The vice presidents are: Mangala Kisan, Soumya Ranjan Patnaik, Debi Prasad Mishra, Bikram Keshari Aurkha, Usha Devi, Pramila Mallik, Badri Narayan Patra, Pradip Kumar Amat and Padmanav Behera. The party had also appointed Sanjay Kumar Das Burma as General Secretary Headquarters.

PNN