Bhubaneswar: A day before Patkura polls, Biju Janata Dal (BJD) Friday moved the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) and Police DG over possible electoral fraud in the Assembly polls scheduled to be held there Saturday.

A delegation of BJD leaders led by Pramila Mallick met CEO Surendra Kumar citing possibility of booth-capturing by the BJP. They also urged for smooth conduct of the poll in 56 sensitive booths in the constituency.

Later, the team met Odisha police DG Rajendra Prasad Sharma over the issue and requested him to take adequate security measures to avoid any untoward incident.

“The BJP is planning to capture 56 sensitive booths during the poll. We have provided the list to the CEO,” Pramila told reporters after meeting the DGP here today.

“We urged the DGP for elaborate security arrangements for the polls- especially so for the 56 sensitive booths for smooth conduct of poll in Patkura Assembly seat,” she added.