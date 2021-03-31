Bhubaneswar: With the date of polling for Pipili by-election drawing closer, Biju Janata Dal supremo Naveen Patnaik Wednesday roped in four senior leaders of the party to monitor the process of electioneering in the Assembly constituency.

According to BJD general secretary Manas Mangaraj, the party has instructed its vice-president Debi Prasad Mishra, by-poll observer Pratap Deb, former Puri MLA Maheswar Mohanty and deputy chairperson of State Planning Board Sanjay Das Burma to supervise electioneering in Pipili.

BJD has been trying to win the confidence of local voters. The ruling party has assigned charge of each booth under Pipili Assembly constituency segment to more than one leader. The party gives more emphasis on Pipili and Delanga blocks, a party source said.

It is pertinent to mention here that, the date of polling for Pipili Assembly constituency seat has been scheduled for April 17.

Notably, Tuesday was the last date for filing nominations. The nomination papers will be scrutinised later Wednesday. The last date for withdrawal of candidature is April 3.

