Bhubaneswar: The ruling BJD and the principal opposition BJP in Odisha have traded allegations of election Model Code of Conduct (MCC) violations and submitted memorandums to the state’s chief electoral officer (CEO) against each other.

The BJD accused BJP’s Bargarh MP candidate Pradeep Purohit and Bijepur MLA nominee Sanat Gadtia of violating the MCC by attending the golden jubilee celebration of Balitikra Government School under Barpali block of Bargarh district on April 1.

Both leaders allegedly addressed the gathering, which the BJD claims is against MCC norms. The party demanded strict action against the leaders and officials involved in the act.

In response, the BJP alleged that BJD MLA Nrusingha Sahu distributed sarees to women voters during a joining programme in Dhenkanal district.

Additionally, the BJP claimed that the BJD government distributed Nabin Magic Cards featuring the party symbol, which the saffron party sees as a violation.

Furthermore, the BJP accused the ruling party of distributing money to youths and college students out of fear of losing the election and urged the Election Commission to intervene in the matter.

