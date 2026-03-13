Bhubaneswar: The BJD Friday decided not to organise the annual Iftar party and Eid Milan because of the West Asia conflict.

Noting that thousands of innocent people have lost their lives and many more have been injured or displaced, the party said the decision was taken in solidarity with those affected by the conflict.

In such a situation, and in the hope for an end to the war and the establishment of peace, the BJD has decided not to celebrate Iftar and Eid Milan this year, the party said in a statement.

Addressing a press conference here, BJD vice-president and former minister Pratap Jena said the party organises a grand Iftar and Eid Milan every year in the presence of its president, Naveen Patnaik, with members of the Muslim community.

Jena said many people from Odisha who are working in West Asia are currently in distress due to the conflict.

The war has directly affected more than 10 countries and has had an impact on the entire world. Considering these circumstances, the BJD has decided to suspend this year’s Iftar and Eid Milan celebrations, he said.

Patnaik has also appealed to the public to refrain from any form of celebrations during this tragic time, the statement added.