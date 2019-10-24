Bargarh: BJD’s candidate Rita Sahu has surpassed party president Naveen Patnaik! Well that is in the number of votes she has got in the Bijepur Assembly by-poll.

The magic of Naveen Patnaik’s clean image and popularity has worked wonders for Rita Sahu. It has helped her in getting more votes than Naveen Patnaik did in the last Assembly elections.

Naveen Patnaik had received 1,10,604 votes in the last Assembly elections. Rita Sahu has already crossed that figure by the end of the 13th round of counting. Currently she is leading by a margin of 65, 572 votes over her nearest rival, BJP’s Sanat Kumar Gartia.

CM Naveen Patniak had won from Hinjli and Bijepur in the General Assembly election. He later vacated the Bijepur seat, which led to the by-poll which was held October 21.

PNN