Nuapada: Opposition BJD candidate Snehangini Chhuria on Monday filed her nomination papers for the bypoll to the Nuapada assembly seat in Odisha.

Accompanied by senior party leaders and MLAs, including Pramila Mallik, the opposition chief whip in the assembly, Chhuria submitted her documents to the sub-collector’s office in the Nuapada district.

Before filing the nomination papers, she offered prayers at the Lord Shiva temple in Telipada of Nuapada.

Earlier, BJP candidate Jay Dholakia and Congress nominee Ghasiram Majhi had filed the nomination papers for the Nuapada bypoll.

The by-election to the seat was necessitated after the demise of BJD MLA Rajendra Dholakia in September.

The BJD reposed faith in Chhuria, a former minister and two-time MLA from Attabira in neighbouring Baragarh district, after late Rajendra Dholakia’s son Jay joined the BJP.

Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi called Chhuria an outsider in Nuapada.

The BJD candidate dismissed the allegation and claimed that she has roots across the Nuapada district.

