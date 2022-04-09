Berhampur: After emerging victorious for the position of mayor in the Berhampur Municipal Corporation (BeMC), the Biju Janata Dal (BJD) also grabbed the deputy mayor’s post with its candidate Vivek Reddy winning against BJP’s D Karunakar in the elections conducted Friday.

Reddy, who is the Corporator of Ward No 42, got 34 votes in the elections to win the deputy mayor’s post.It should be stated here that BJD’s Sanghamitra Dalei was earlier sworn-in as the new Mayor of Berhampur.

She had registered a thumping victory in the mayor elections defeating Sabita Suar of the BJP by a margin of 20,236 votes in the recently-conducted ULB polls in the Silk City.

Election for the post of deputy mayor in the Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) will be conducted Saturday. BJD’s Subhash Singh has already been elected mayor of the Cuttack Municipal Corporation.

PNN