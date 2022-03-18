Chhatrapur: BJD candidates in 41 wards of 18 civic bodies including Berhampur Municipal Corporation (BeMC) in Ganjam have won uncontested. There are altogether 282 wards including 42 wards under BeMC. BJD candidates have no rivals in three wards each in BeMC, Aska NAC and Kabisuryanagar NAC, nine wards in Belaguntha NAC, six wards in Bhanjanagar NAC, one each in Buguda, Chhatrapur, Ganjam, Gopalpur and Kodala NACs, five wards in Chikiti NAC and seven wards in Hinjili municipality. Meanwhile, the administration has identified 155 out of total 250 booths in BeMC as sensitive. 14 pink booths have been set up in various civic body areas – five in BeMC, three in Hinjili and one each in 16 other civic body areas.