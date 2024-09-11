Bhubaneswar: BJP MLA Jayanarayan Mishra slammed former Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik for his remarks on a proposal to change the name of the 156-year-old Ravenshaw University, claiming that the “BJD chief does not understand Odia ‘asmita’ (pride)”.

Mishra alleged that the BJD leaders were “trying to distort” the history of Odisha, and people of the state had given them “a befitting reply in the elections”.

Mishra’s comment comes after Patnaik said that some people were trying to “distort” history, referring to the controversy surrounding a proposal to change the name of Ravenshaw University in Cuttack.

Replying to Patnaik’s social media post, the senior BJP MLA Tuesday said, “@Naveen_Odisha…the people of Odisha understood what you had done for the Odia asmita (pride) in the last 25 years and therefore, they dismissed the government led by you…the previous government demolished monuments like Puri mutts, ancient temples and Raghunandan Library.”

He also claimed, “The leaders of your party (BJD) have been trying to distort the history of Odisha. Therefore, the people of Odisha have given a befitting reply…the BJD chief does not understand Odia asmita.”

The BJP legislator also said the double-engine government is “committed to correct the history”.

The term “double engine” is used by BJP leaders to refer to the party being in power at the Centre as well as in a state.

The idea of the name change was mooted by Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan. Both the BJP and BJD had exchanged words in the assembly over the proposal.

“Is it Odia ‘asmita’? It is the moral duty of the nation to respect and be grateful to the great men. Institutions of excellence are built by the sacrifice, dedication and vision of great men. They are the indelible achievements of the nation,” Patnaik said on X.

BJP legislators have openly supported Pradhan’s idea, arguing in favour of the name change of Raveshaw University, as it “carries a colonial name”.

Referring to a recent statement by a BJP MP, which was critical of Fakirmohan Senapati and the Mayurbhanj king, Patnaik said: “Vyaskabi Fakirmohan Senapati has made a unique contribution to the development of Odia language and literature. Everyone knows the contribution of the Mayurbhanj royal family in the overall development of Odisha. Their contribution in the fields of literature, education, health and culture is limitless. Some people are trying to distort history.”

IANS