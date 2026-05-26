Patna: A 35-year-old man died after collapsing on a roadside while returning home from work in Odisha’s Keonjhar district, with locals suspecting heatstroke as the cause of death.

The deceased was identified as Buddhadev Dehuri, son of Ramachandra Dehuri of Khilaripat Nuagaon village under Tendara panchayat in Saharapada block.

According to reports, Buddhadev was returning home Monday evening when he reportedly felt dizzy and collapsed near a cashew forest along the Nuagaon road. Villagers passing through the area later spotted him and informed his family members.

After receiving information Tuesday, Patna police reached the spot, recovered the body and sent it to Patna Community Health Centre for a postmortem.

ASI Dhaneswar Patra later handed over the body to the family after autopsy.