Bhubaneswar: A BJD delegation met Odisha DGP Y B Khurania Monday and demanded stringent action against the culprits involved in the repeated attacks on Pranab Balabantaray, ex-MLA from Dharmasala in Jajpur district,

The BJD delegation submitted a memorandum to the DGP stating that attacks have been made on the ex-MLA seven times in the last 10 months, the latest being April 13 at Arua village in the presence of local police including the Jenapur police station inspector in charge.

Demanding a high-level inquiry into the attacks, the BJD delegation said that Balabantaray was subjected to a brutal and premeditated assault. Attacks have been made on his residence, vehicle, and party office.

“Despite several FIRs lodged in the past, it is extremely unfortunate that no meaningful action has been taken to deter or prevent such acts,” the BJD claimed.