Puri: Alleging that Rs 50,000 crore per annum was misappropriated during the previous BJD regime in the name of 5T, the ruling BJP Saturday resolved to provide a transparent, corruption-free, and balanced government to the people of Odisha.

This resolution was part of BJP’s political agenda, which was passed at its two-day state executive meeting that concluded in Puri.

5T, an initiative adopted by the previous Naveen Patnaik government, stands for teamwork, technology, transparency, timely completion of projects leading to transformation.

Addressing a press conference after the meeting, senior BJP leader and Revenue Minister Suresh Pujari highlighted the alleged misappropriation of over Rs 50,000 crore annually under the 5T initiative. He claimed that corruption was rampant during the BJD regime, with sectors like women’s safety, education, and health being grossly neglected.

The BJP criticised the 25-year tenure of the BJD government, stating that it failed to meet the minimum requirements of people.

Pujari alleged that the BJD government lacked the willpower to resolve public issues, quoting the party’s resolution.

The BJP accused the BJD rule of being marked by anarchy and corruption and committed to provide clean, transparent, and good governance in the state, prioritising the uplift of “Odia Asmita” (pride).

The BJP pointed out that under BJD’s rule, elected representatives were sidelined while officers held the power. Local businessmen were ignored in favour of outsiders, the party claimed.

Referring to Naveen Patnaik’s engagement of MLAs to monitor different departments, dubbed “shadow cabinet,” the BJP resolution called this a ploy to mislead the people of Odisha.

The party vowed to keep its electoral promises, stating it had already opened four gates of Shree Jagannath Temple and the Lord’s Ratna Bhandar. The resolution promised that farmers would soon receive Rs 3,100 as MSP per quintal of paddy and women would get a Rs 50,000 voucher, as outlined in the BJP manifesto.

The BJP also appreciated Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s commitment to transforming Odisha into the top state in the country.

Noting that Odisha will celebrate its 100th year of formation in 2036, Pujari likened the BJP’s 12-year plan for the state to the construction of the Konark temple, which took 12 years and 1,200 artisans.

Pujari concluded that the resolution emphasised that at least 12,000 BJP workers, from grassroots members to the Chief Minister, would work wholeheartedly to develop and modernise Odisha by 2036.

PTI