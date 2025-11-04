Nuapada: The Biju Janata Dal (BJD) Monday staged a demonstration in front of the Nuapada District Headquarters Hospital, demanding compensation for the family of Lagutam Sahu, a 47-year-old security guard, who reportedly died by suicide after not receiving his salary for nine months.

According to reports, Sahu jumped from a seven-storey building, allegedly out of frustration over non-payment of wages.

The tragic incident has drawn sharp criticism from the BJD, which condemned the state of the healthcare system and the government’s inaction.

Party leaders alleged that despite the healthcare sector being in disarray for the past 16 months, authorities have taken no effective steps.

“A hospital employee has lost his life because he wasn’t paid for months. The health minister’s failure to ensure timely payment and proper administration has led to this tragedy,” said BJD leaders during the protest.

They further claimed that officials close to the health minister have been intimidating and harassing employees instead of resolving their grievances, calling such actions “deeply deplorable”.

“Is this what a people’s government looks like?” the party questioned.

The demonstration was led by BJD leaders Snehangini Chhuria, Harishchandra Panda, Debesh Acharya, MLA Barsha Singh Bariha, Dipali Das, Chinmay Sahu, Ipsita Sahu and Adam Khan, among others.

The party reiterated its demand for immediate compensation to the deceased employee’s family and accountability from those responsible for the alleged negligence.