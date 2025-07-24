Bhubaneswar: A leader of the opposition BJD in Bhubaneswar was Thursday booked on the charge of raping a girl, police said.

The case was filed under the BNS sections 64(2) (rape), 89 (committing miscarriage without woman’s permission), 296 (obscene act), and 352 (criminal intimidation), besides section 6 of the POCSO Act, at the Laxmisagar police station, where the survivor lodged a complaint Wednesday, they said.

The survivor, who is now 19, underwent medical examination at the Capital Hospital.

In her complaint, she alleged that the Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation corporator built a physical relationship with her under the “false promise” of marriage and made her pregnant when she was a minor.

She also alleged that the corporator forced her to terminate the pregnancy and promised her marriage after getting a divorce from his wife.

“When I asked him to marry me, he threatened and asked me to leave Bhubaneswar,” she claimed.

The corporator is yet to be arrested.

The BJD was not available for comment.

Earlier this week, police arrested the state president of NSUI, Udit Pradhan, on charges of raping an engineering student. He has since been suspended.

