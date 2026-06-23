Jharsuguda: The mutilated body of senior BJD leader and former president of the Jharsuguda Bar Association, Trinath Gual, was recovered from a railway track near Balijuri in Odisha’s Jharsuguda district Tuesday morning.

According to reports, locals spotted the body lying near the railway track around 7:30 a.m. and alerted the authorities. Senior police officers, including Jharsuguda Superintendent of Police Gundala Reddy Raghavendra, rushed to the spot and launched an investigation.

The SP said preliminary findings suggest Gual came under the Rourkela-Koraput Express after allegedly jumping onto the track.

Government Railway Police (GRP) recovered a handwritten note from the spot stating that “no one should be held responsible for his death”. Based on the note, police suspect it to be a “case of suic*de”, though the exact reason behind the alleged act remains unclear.