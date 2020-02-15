Berhampur: Krutibas alias Raja Mishra, who was attacked in the Berhampur parking issue case, has threatened to follow his mother’s path and self-immolate himself in front of DGP’s office if justice is not meted out to him within two weeks. Mishra accused Ganjam police of falsely implicating him in the case.

Sharing his version of the events, Mishra said, “The group attacked me and my mother over a trivial issue. My mother was also injured in the attack.” He alleged that he was simply asked to come down to police station to give a statement but police arrested him.

Mishra alleged that he had been falsely implicated in seven other cases by the Berhampur police. Mishra said even though he was the victim in the case, he got arrested first. Getting emotional on his mother’s condition, he said she took the drastic steps since she couldn’t meet the Berhampur SP.

Threatening to follow his mother’s act, Mishra said he would self-immolate himself in front of the DGP office in Bhubaneswar if justice is not meted out to him within 15 days.