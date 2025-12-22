Bhubaneswar: Biju Janata Dal (BJD) leader Sambit Routray Sunday emphasised that the party is anchored in the ideology of Biju Patnaik, pushing back against ongoing debates over former bureaucrat-turned-politician V K Pandian’s influence within the party. Responding to repeated references to Pandian in recent political discussions, Routray clarified that while Pandian played a role when the BJD was in power, he was never regarded as a political leader. “He is a good manager, but we never accepted him as a leader. The leader is Naveen Patnaik,” Routray said.

At the same time, he stressed that the BJD’s identity goes beyond any single individual. “BJD is not built around one person alone. It is built on Biju Patnaik’s ideology and the contribution of many leaders,” he said, citing veterans like Damodar Rout, Kalindi Charan Behera, Pradeep Maharathy, Bijayshree Routray, and Kalpataru Das. Routray dismissed speculation about a leadership crisis or the possibility of a new political outfit, asserting that the BJD remains Odisha’s largest regional party. “There is no leadership vacuum. Naveen Patnaik is the leader, but the party is larger than any individual,” he said. He also sought to downplay the political significance of recent informal meetings of party leaders, including the December 19 “Bandhu Milan” gathering, warning against reading too much into such interactions. “If people meet after a long time, it does not mean there is a conspiracy or an alignment,” he said. Using a metaphor to describe internal challenges, Routray added, “Where there is grain, there will be rats. Where there are rats, there will be snakes. All parties face such situations.” Routray’s remarks come amid visible internal churn within the BJD following its defeat in the 2024 Assembly elections, which ended Naveen Patnaik’s uninterrupted 24-year rule in Odisha. The “Bandhu Milan” meeting of more than 50 sitting and former legislators has fueled speculation about discontent within party ranks. After disappointing performances in the 2024 Assembly and General elections, and a particularly poor show in the Nuapada bypoll, the BJD has faced increasingly vocal dissent from within.

Leaders such as Debashish Samantaray, Bhupinder Singh, Shreemayee Mishra, and Elina Dash have publicly questioned the party’s functioning, criticising candidate selection, delayed decision-making, and organisational lapses as reasons for the Nuapada defeat. BJD leader Ashok Panda said, “Differences of opinion are natural, but the party will move forward by keeping everyone together. The BJD will lead while taking into account the challenges of the times.”