Bhubaneswar: Senior Biju Janata Dal (BJD) leader and Tirtol MLA Bishnu Charan Das passed away at a private hospital here Monday, family sources said. He was 66.

Das, a six-time MLA, was undergoing treatment at the healthcare facility for the past few days after suffering a brain stroke. He was also elected to Rajya Sabha in 2016. Das resigned from Rajya Sabha in March 2017 after being appointed as deputy chairman of Odisha State Planning Board.

Several political leaders, including Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, expressed their condolence over the death of Das.