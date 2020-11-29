Berhampur: Even as BJD supremo Naveen Patnaik expelled former minister and Gopalpur MLA Pradeep Panigrahi Sunday morning on charge of ‘anti-people’ activities, hours later, the legislator refuted the charges saying the allegations have no basis whatsoever.

Panigrahi’s views came when media persons approached him for his reaction to the ‘anti-people’ charge and expulsion from the party.

“I have never indulged myself in any ‘anti-people’ activity. Biju Janata Dal should clarify my offence for which I was expelled from the party. Media persons should unravel the truth,” Panigrahi said.

The former minister went on adding that he has never accepted bribe from sand mafias or the 80 liquor shop owners in the district.

Regarding COVID-19 mismanagement, Panigrahi clarified that MLA Purnachandra Swain’s father who died due to COVID-19 infection, failed to get an ambulance. The matter was resolved when he called Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik. Surprisingly, Swain got a call inquiring about his father’s health after the latter’s death.

“I was in charge of 15 Assembly constituencies and I ensured win in 12 of them. I was eliminated from the charge of Hinjli Assembly constituency on the pretext that I indulged in criminal activities and threatened local people,” the legislator added.

Notably, Panigrahi also defended the tainted Odisha cadre IFS officer Abhay Kant Pathak and his son Akash who had to marry Panigrahi’s daughter coming December 11. They have been made victims of political vengeance and vendetta, the MLA advocated.

PNN