Nabarangpur/Umerkote: Jharigaon MLA Prakash Majhi found himself in a huge problem Tuesday after a woman lodged a complaint at Khandagiri police station in Bhubaneswar. She alleged that Prakash Majhi has sexually exploited her and also threatened to murder her.

The district units of Congress and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) have alleged that police are not receiving her written complaint as Majhi is a lawmaker with the Biju Janata Dal (BJD). Both the opposition parties staged protests and demanded stringent action against Majhi. They also burnt the effigy of the legislator during the protests, Tuesday.

BJP workers led by Umerkote MLA Nityananda Gond staged a demonstration outside Umerkote block office. Both the parties addressed separate press meets and of intensifying their agitation if suitable action is not taken against the accused Majhi.

“The MLA after having physical relationship with the woman for three years has threatened to kill her. However, police are not registering the complaint against the MLA of the ruling party,” district Congress president Muna Tripathy said.

BJP has questioned as to whose behest the police are trying to protect the legislator. The saffron party has also demanded disqualification of the MLA from the Assembly.

District Congress vice-president Dillip Behera and secretary Pari Sahu attended the press meet organised by the Congress while BJP district president Jagdish Chandra Majhi, state executive committee member Kanhu Das were present at the presser of the saffron party.

Efforts to contact the MLA on his mobile phone went in vain as his phone was found switched off.

“No complaint has been lodged at the Khandagiri police station in this regard. We will take action only after it is filed by the alleged victim,” Padmanav Pradhan, the IIC of Khandagiri police, said.