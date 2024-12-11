Bhubaneswar: BJD legislator Goutam Buddha Das Wednesday raised the demand in Odisha Assembly for pension and increased health coverage for journalists in the state.

The first-time MLA, who was earlier a journalist, made the demand during the Zero Hour.

“As I have worked as a journalist for more than 25 years, I personally know the problems faced by them. The previous BJD government had launched a health insurance scheme for the journalists and later enhanced the coverage from Rs 3 lakh to Rs 5 lakh per year,” Das said.

He demanded that the state government raise journalists’ health coverage to Rs 10 lakh per annum and include parents of the journalists under the scheme.

The government should also make a provision for an annual pass system for working journalists so that they can freely enter the state secretariat for news coverage, he said.

At present, only accredited journalists are allowed into the secretariat, he said, adding, “The annual pass system has been stopped since the outbreak of COVID pandemic. It has not yet resumed.”

The first-time legislator also demanded that the government bring a law for the protection of working journalists, and establishment of a press academy in the state.

Later, speaking to reporters outside the House, he said, “After retirement, journalists face a lot of hardship. The pension amount they receive from EPF (Employees’ Provident Fund) is negligible. So, there is a need to make a provision of pension for them. I have demanded the formation of a committee for this purpose.”

PTI