Bhubaneswar: Biju Janata Dal, which had launched a state-wide agitation against the fuel price hike from October 31 Thursday announced to put on hold its protest for 10 days from Friday as the Centre was yet to reduce the price of cooking gas.

Biju Yuva Janata Dal (BYJD) president Byomkesh Ray said the party hoped that the Centre would reduce the price of LPG cylinders within 10 days.

“The Centre was left with no option but to cut the excise duty on petrol and diesel following mass protest by the BJD. We have put on hold our agitation for the next 10 days. But we will intensify our stir again if the Centre does not pay heed to our demand,” Ray, who is also an MLA, said.

However, the opposition BJP and Congress criticised the BJD government and demanded an additional value-added tax cut on petrol and diesel.

BJP general secretary P Harichandan said the BJD government should not take credit for lowering VAT on the two fuels by Rs 3 per litre as some BJP-ruled states have decided to cut VAT on petrol, diesel by Rs 7 per litre.

“Therefore, we expect a further slash of VAT by Rs 4 per litre on the two fuels in Odisha,” he said.

Criticising the BJP and the BJD, Congress leader and former minister Kishore Patel, “They (BJD & BJP) are two sides of the same coin. They had raised the price after discussing with each other and now announcing a cut on excise duty tax after consultation. Both the parties are anti-people and anti-poor,” Patel said.

PTI