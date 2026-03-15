Bhubaneswar: The ruling BJP in Odisha Sunday alleged that BJD’s official Rajya Sabha candidate Santrupt Misra has not disclosed information about his association with ‘Biju Naveen Inspirational Foundation’ in his election affidavit.

Odisha BJP spokesperson Anil Biswal, in a statement, said that BJD candidate Santrupt Misra has deliberately concealed information about his association with Biju Naveen Inspirational Foundation and may be in serious trouble. Even if he wins the election, his membership could be challenged.

Mishra is serving as the secretary of the Biju Naveen Inspirational Foundation, he said.

The BJD said the BJP is pushing a flop, false and fake narrative.

BJD candidate Misra needs to issue a clarification regarding his involvement in the Biju Naveen Inspirational Foundation, Biswal said.

The BJP leader noted that under the election rules, it is mandatory for candidates to disclose all relevant information in their affidavit, including bank accounts, assets, criminal cases, as well as their association with NGOs or trusts.

According to Section 125A of the Representation of the People Act, 1951, if a candidate provides false information or conceals facts in the election affidavit, his nomination can be rejected, or the matter can be challenged in court, Biswal said, adding that if the offence is proven, the candidate may lose the position and can face imprisonment of up to six months.

We are winning, and the BJP is getting desperate. As a result, it is pushing a flop, false, and fake narrative. BJD has nothing to do with any trust, BJD spokesperson Lenin Mohanty said in a post on X.

BJD MLA Goutam Buddha Das said, This is a conspiracy by the BJP before the Rajya Sabha polls.

Misra, who unsuccessfully contested from the Cuttack Lok Sabha seat on a BJD ticket in 2024, is also the political secretary to BJD president Naveen Patnaik.

He is the BJD’s official candidate for the Rajya Sabha elections, voting for which is scheduled to be held Monday.

Recently expelled from the BJD for opposing Misra’s candidature, former MLA Pravat Biswal claimed that an organisation named the Biju“Naveen Inspirational Foundation has been established in New Delhi in the names of former Chief Minister Biju Patnaik and BJD president Naveen Patnaik.