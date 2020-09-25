Balasore: Even as the process to nominate a candidate for the Balasore Sadar Assembly constituency bypoll by the Biju Janata Dal (BJD) is on, the grapevine has it that the party is facing infighting. The party has, however, ruled out the allegations.

There had been rumours that BJD MP from Balasore, Rabindra Jena, may quit the party. However, he has ruled out any such development. Jena has said he is the district president of the party and will continue to work for the BJD in future also. There is no chance of quitting the party, he said.

“I am not keen to contest the bypoll. I have been appointed as the district president, I will work along with other BJD members for the candidate whom the party supremo nominates,” Jena said.

Meanwhile, senior BJD leader Pratap Jena had a closed-door meeting with former Balasore Sadar MLA Arun Dey. Briefing media after the meeting, Dey said he will not contest the bypoll. “I have won elections for five times from this Assembly constituency. So I will not contest again,” Dey said.

Sources said former Minister and BJD vice-president, Debi Prasad Mishra would have been made in-charge of the Balasore bypoll. However, a recent CBI raid on his residence has spoilt his chance as the BJD does not want a controversial person to lead the party in Balasore.

Meanwhile, social media is abuzz that actor Arindam Roy will be the BJD’s candidate for Balasore Sadar Assembly constituency. Roy, however, has dismissed the news as ‘baseless rumour’.

PNN